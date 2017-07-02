RAMPERSAD, SYLVIA née de Matas age 90 died on 28th June 2017. Wife of David(dec). Mother of Franka, Keith(dec) (Sandra), Lynda (dec.)(Terrence (dec.)), Nyron(Janet) and Ian (Claire). Grandmother of 10. Great Grandmother of 15. Daughterof Vivian and Marie de Matas. Sister of Peter, Tim, Frederick, Mary, Gerald and Junior. She was pre-deceased by siblings Evelyn, Steve, Franco, Conrad, Claude, Raphael, Tracey and Barbara. Aunt ofmany. Relative of the de Matas, Toy Him and Rampersad families. She also leaves to mourn her caregivers Sandra Hernandez and Halari Hutchinson.

Funeral Services for the late Sylvia Rampersad takes place on Monday 3rdJuly 2017 at the St. Joseph R.C. Church, Abercromby Street, St. Joseph at 9am followed by cremation at Belgrove's Cinerary at 11am.