HEWITT, DOROTHY NINA died on July 4th 2017. Daughter of Henry and Beatrice Hewitt (both deceased). Sister of Vivienne Barclay, Laura Forde and Carlton Hewitt (all deceased). Aunt of Llewellyn, Haydn, Arthur, James and Edmée Forde (all deceased), Anton and Penelope Forde, Junia Forde-Walcott and Elgar Forde, Angela Blackman, Patricia Tobitt, Noel, Winston and Michael Barclay.

Great Aunt of Garth, Dwight and Llewellyn, Haydn Jr, and Tony, Giselle, Sherwin, Camille, Darelle, Adrian, Colin, Kerwyn, Orville and many others. Dopted Mother Of Judy Weekes-Smith. Special friend of Catherine Britto, Gloria Barrow, Amoy Rogers and Judy Braithwaite.

Funeral at 8:30 am Monday 10th July 2017 at Clark and Battoo Chapel, 11 Tragarete Road, Port of Spain thence to the Lapeyrouse Cemetery. TO SEND CONDOLENCES PLEASE VISIT www.clarkandbattoo.com For enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170