HOGAN GERALD, A.K.A Billy, died peacefully on Sunday 2nd July, 2017. He was the Son of the late Reginald & Olive Hogan. Husband of Doreen Hogan (Deceased). Father of Mickael. Brother of Ronald (Bunny) & Orville(Bobby). Brother-in-law of Sybil & Lenore. Father-in-law of Elvia. Grandfather of Karine, Alejandro, Ricardo, & Ishmael. Uncle of Rhonda, Roger, Dexter, Brent & Mark. Relative of The Charles family. Good neighbor of the Francis, Patel, Mark's and Salvatori family.

The funeral of the late Gerald Hogan, A.K.A Billy, takes place at 9:30a.m., on Monday 10th July, 2017, from St. Francis Roman Catholic Church, Belmont CircularRoad, Belmont thence to theSt. James Crematorium, Long Circular Road, St. James for the cremation at 11:00a.m.Enquires could be made to L. Armstrongs Funeral Home Ltd, Corner Oxford and Observatory Streets, Port-of-Spain. Tel# 623-8582/ 625-0715.