Declaring parts of Fyzabad and Rousillac as disaster zones, Chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation, Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh, defied trespassing laws and led work crews onto private lands in...
You are here
HOGAN GERALD
HOGAN GERALD, A.K.A Billy, died peacefully on Sunday 2nd July, 2017. He was the Son of the late Reginald & Olive Hogan. Husband of Doreen Hogan (Deceased). Father of Mickael. Brother of Ronald (Bunny) & Orville(Bobby). Brother-in-law of Sybil & Lenore. Father-in-law of Elvia. Grandfather of Karine, Alejandro, Ricardo, & Ishmael. Uncle of Rhonda, Roger, Dexter, Brent & Mark. Relative of The Charles family. Good neighbor of the Francis, Patel, Mark's and Salvatori family.
The funeral of the late Gerald Hogan, A.K.A Billy, takes place at 9:30a.m., on Monday 10th July, 2017, from St. Francis Roman Catholic Church, Belmont CircularRoad, Belmont thence to theSt. James Crematorium, Long Circular Road, St. James for the cremation at 11:00a.m.Enquires could be made to L. Armstrongs Funeral Home Ltd, Corner Oxford and Observatory Streets, Port-of-Spain. Tel# 623-8582/ 625-0715.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online