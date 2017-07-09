PROCOPE MARION nee Rouse: Daughter of Sylvia and DudleyRouse (both deceased) Wife of Lewis Procope (deceased) Sister of Reynold and William Aunt of Nadia, Joy, Miguel and Robert Close Relative of theRubin and Selman Families Friend of Many

The funeral ofthe late Marion Procope will take place on Wednesday12th July at 9am at Clark and Battoo Chapel, 11 Tragarete Road POS thence to the Crematorium Long Circular RoadSt. James, Cremation at 11am. No flowers by request For enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170 To send condolences please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com