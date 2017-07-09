Trinidad’s landscape has been enriched by the fine example of Islamic architecture in mosques scattered throughout the land.
THOMPSON, Selby
THOMPSON, Selby passed away on 3rd July, 2017. Son of Ethelbert and Enid Thompson (deceased). Father of Patricia Forbes and Larry Thompson. Father-in-law of Roger Forbes. Ex Husband of Betty Thompson. Step-Grandfather of Chelsea. Brother of Eila LaFleur, Wally, Kirby(deceased), Cretia Thompson, Berna Warner, Tansley, Fernley Thompson and Selma Diaz. Brother-in-law of David(deceased), Ana, Ann, Keith, Patricia, June and Yves(deceased). Friend of James Thompson and George Padia. Beloved uncle of many.
Funeral service will be held at Clark & Battoo Chapel, 11 Tragarete Road on Tuesday 11th July, 2017 at 9:30 am followed by private cremation. No flowers by request. TO SENDCONDOLENCES PLEASE VISIT www.clarkandbattoo.com For enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170
