THOMPSON, Selby passed away on 3rd July, 2017. Son of Ethelbert and Enid Thompson (deceased). Father of Patricia Forbes and Larry Thompson. Father-in-law of Roger Forbes. Ex Husband of Betty Thompson. Step-Grandfather of Chelsea. Brother of Eila LaFleur, Wally, Kirby(deceased), Cretia Thompson, Berna Warner, Tansley, Fernley Thompson and Selma Diaz. Brother-in-law of David(deceased), Ana, Ann, Keith, Patricia, June and Yves(deceased). Friend of James Thompson and George Padia. Beloved uncle of many.

Funeral service will be held at Clark & Battoo Chapel, 11 Tragarete Road on Tuesday 11th July, 2017 at 9:30 am followed by private cremation. No flowers by request. TO SENDCONDOLENCES PLEASE VISIT www.clarkandbattoo.com For enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170