LIGORIO LOUISE nee Julien Died on July 10th 2017 in Venice Florida at the age of 90 years. Daughter of Lillian &Patrick Julien of Arouca. Sister of Edna, Inskip, Virginia(Maggie), Scipio, Cassim, Ken, Laura, Marie & Fanny (all deceased). Wife of Nereo Ligorio, mother of Leslie, Deborah, Francesca, Gina, Angelo and Michael. Grandmother of Johann, Ayesha, Natasha, Rachel, Sean and Sarah. Great grandmother of Ayanna and Max.

A memorial service for the late Louse Ligorio will be held at the chapel at Fatima College on Friday July 28th 2017 at 5.00 pm