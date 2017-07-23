GARCIA: BRENDAN OTTO died peacefully on Wednesday 19th July, 2017. Son ofthe late Otto and Mary Garcia. Beloved husband of Penelope Garcia (née Camacho). Cherished father of Troy (Abigail), Ryan (Nadine) and Amanda(Keevin). Adored grandfather of Ashleigh, Naomi, Damon, Zoey, Kason, Axl and Alexi. Brother of Rose, Patricia, Zita, Noreen, John (dec), Marian, Peter and Christopher. Uncle, friend and mentor to many.

Funeral mass for the late Brendan Otto Garcia takes place at 10:00am on Monda y24th July, 2017 at The Church of the Assumption, Long Circular Road, followed by private cremation. No flowers by request. A collection will be taken up for Vitas House Hospice. Additional parking available at The Trinidad & Toba-go Country Club. Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04.