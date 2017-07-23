HAY: RONALD BRIAN former teacher of St. Mary's Collegeand Retired Major of TheTrinidad & Tobago CadetForce passed away on Tuesday 18th July, 2017. Son of Norris (dec.) and Umilta Hay. Son-in-law of the late Eric and Evelyn St. John. Husband of Zilla (nee St. John). Father of Travis, Tristan, Lesli, Leanna, Lorin, Lyndsey and Tremayne.

Father-in-law of Annielle, Jessica, David and Thomas. Grandfather of John. Brother of Cheryll, Wendy, Margot and Allison. Brother-in-law of Richard, Brenda, Joyce, Cynthia and Gemma. Nephew of Grace Charleau and Merle Grant. Relative to the Grant, Charleau, Walrond, Corbie, Sebright, Wilson, Pouchet and Selman families.

Funeral mass for the late Ronald Hay takes place at TheChurch of the Assumption,Long Circular Road, on Thursday 27th July, 2017 at 9:00am, thence to the St. James Crematorium. Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04.