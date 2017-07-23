OEHLERS: BERNADETTE(Bernie,nee Mendes) died peacefully in Adelaide, Australia, on July 15, 2017. She was the loving wife of Deric Oehlers, devoted mother of Robert, Alan, Nigel Amy and Adam and grandmother often. Bernie was the last daughter of John and Rosa Mendes (dec). Sister of Bishop John Mendes, Anthony, Emmanuel, Arnold (all dec). Joseph (Canada), Theresa,Carmina Parris, Ceceila O'Connor and Philomena Rezende. Cherished aunt and great-aunt of many.

Funeral to take place in Australia onJuly 27, 2017. A privatememorial mass will be heldlocally in conjunction.