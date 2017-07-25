Contractors from the Drainage and Highways Divisions of the Ministry of Works were at Perseverance Road and Haleland Park, Maraval, yesterday to assist residents with cleaning up following floods...
O'BRIEN: HELENA CYNTHIA
Monday, July 24, 2017
O'BRIEN: HELENA CYNTHIA died on 21st July, 2017. Wife of Cecil Christopher O'Brien (dec.). Sister of Murle Bled-man. Sister-in-law of Albert O'Brien. Mother of Stanley & Stevenson. Mother-in-law of Denyse & AnnaMaria. Grand-mother of Anoushka, Deneille & Nikolai. Great grandmother of Kernicea & Kasele.
Funeral service at 9.30 am on Wednesday 26th July, 2017 at Clark and Battoo's Chapel, 11 Tragarete Road, Port of Spain, thence to the Western Cemetery for interment.
