de VERTEUIL, PAUL JOSEPH died peacefully at home on Thursday 20th July, 2017. Son of the late Robert and Caroline de Verteuil. Husband of Joan O Connor and the late Joan de Silva. Father of Jennifer Ferreira (Larry), Christine Phillips (Paul) and Debbie. Grand-father of Natalie, Lesley, Randall and Robert. Great grandfather of Kade, Ethan and Jake. Brother of the late Louis, Bobbie, Hugh, Doreen, Basil, Irma, Edmond, Hélène, Jerry, Madeline and Allan. Lovingly cared for by Elsie.

Funeral mass for the late Paul de Verteuil takes place at 10:30am on Friday 28th July, 2017 at St. Finbar s R. C. C hurch, Diego Martin, followed by private cremation. No flowers by request. Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04