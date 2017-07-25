T&T’s Akeem Stewart bagged his second gold medal of the World Para Athletics Championship London 2017 by smashing the world record in the men’s shot put F44 final at the Olympic Stadium, in...
GOMEZ: WILTON
GOMEZ: WILTON Will Loving-ly be remembered as: Son of: Lewis Gomez (dec) and Fran-cilla Baptise (dec). Husband of Jennifer Thomas-Gomez, Father of: Sherman, Seon and ShellyAnn Gomez. Brother of: Delores (dec), Daphne (dec), Kenneth (dec), Michael/ Clanny, Wilfred and Oswald (dec). Uncle of: Pat Charles, Sheryl, Brian, Dawn, Nina, Nigel (dec) and fifteen others.
Great Uncle of: Latoya, Akini, Jamila, Dean, Daniella, Brent, Malika and many others. Brother in Law of: Vernon/ Sarge (dec), Enelius/ Titi (dec), Elton (dec), Hilton/ Chiney, Willard, Anita, Sylvin, Zella, Judy, Norris, Mary, Linda, Gloria and Util-ma (dec). Uncle in Law of: Verna, Vern, Michael, Allana, Kelly, Billie, Carla, Marie, Sh-eryl, Richard, Roger, Rosetta Singh, Alfred Giles and many others.
Friend of: Pastors Keith and Jenelle Israel, Glenford Degrasse, Abb, Glenroy, Kenny, Antoinette Nesbitt, The Harridass Family, Claren/ Tita, Joyce, Christine, John, Vanes-sa, Terrance, Nunes/ Lance and many others. Cousin of: Jemma, Denrick, Joslyn, Josanta, Claudette, Sandra, Gilda, Allison, Elsa, Carl and many others. Relatives of the Gomez, Thomas, Giles, Singhs, Charles, Samuels, Lesters and Bethels.
Funeral Service on Thursday 26th July 2017 at 12:00 noon at Covenant House Of Praise, Corner of Quarry Street and Diego Martin Main Road, Diego Martin, Trinidad, thence to the Western Ceme-tery, St. James. For en-quiries, please call Clark and Battoo Funeral Home- 625- 1170. To send condolences, please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com
