GOMEZ: WILTON Will Loving-ly be remembered as: Son of: Lewis Gomez (dec) and Fran-cilla Baptise (dec). Husband of Jennifer Thomas-Gomez, Father of: Sherman, Seon and ShellyAnn Gomez. Brother of: Delores (dec), Daphne (dec), Kenneth (dec), Michael/ Clanny, Wilfred and Oswald (dec). Uncle of: Pat Charles, Sheryl, Brian, Dawn, Nina, Nigel (dec) and fifteen others.

Great Uncle of: Latoya, Akini, Jamila, Dean, Daniella, Brent, Malika and many others. Brother in Law of: Vernon/ Sarge (dec), Enelius/ Titi (dec), Elton (dec), Hilton/ Chiney, Willard, Anita, Sylvin, Zella, Judy, Norris, Mary, Linda, Gloria and Util-ma (dec). Uncle in Law of: Verna, Vern, Michael, Allana, Kelly, Billie, Carla, Marie, Sh-eryl, Richard, Roger, Rosetta Singh, Alfred Giles and many others.

Friend of: Pastors Keith and Jenelle Israel, Glenford Degrasse, Abb, Glenroy, Kenny, Antoinette Nesbitt, The Harridass Family, Claren/ Tita, Joyce, Christine, John, Vanes-sa, Terrance, Nunes/ Lance and many others. Cousin of: Jemma, Denrick, Joslyn, Josanta, Claudette, Sandra, Gilda, Allison, Elsa, Carl and many others. Relatives of the Gomez, Thomas, Giles, Singhs, Charles, Samuels, Lesters and Bethels.

Funeral Service on Thursday 26th July 2017 at 12:00 noon at Covenant House Of Praise, Corner of Quarry Street and Diego Martin Main Road, Diego Martin, Trinidad, thence to the Western Ceme-tery, St. James. For en-quiries, please call Clark and Battoo Funeral Home- 625- 1170. To send condolences, please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com