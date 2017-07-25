MUZAFFAR, RASHEEDA (née Philomen Wong) passed peaceful-ly on Sunday 23rd July, 2017. Daughter of the late of Joseph Wong and Meta Bascombe. Wife of the late Zubay Muzaffar. Moth-er of Zamir, Zamil, Zein, Zaira and Zubeeda. Grandmother of Brent (Jan), Alyssa, Barry, Heebah ( Le-unes), Farahna, Samir, Stefan, Ashley and Zach. Great-grand-mother of Zev and Zia-Marie.

Sister of the late Arthur Blackman and Marjorie Peters. Mother-in-law of Zenora, Lincia, Billy (dec.), Jean and David. Adopted mother of Marilyn and Will. Cherished friend of many.

Funeral mass for the late Rasheeda Muzaffar takes place at St. Joseph s R. C. Church, Abercromby Street, St. Joseph, on Friday 28th July at 1:00pm thence to Belgrove s, Tacarigua. A collec-tion will be taken up for the L'Hos-pice, Belmont. Funeral entrusted to Belgroves. For enquiries, con-tact Chancellor Walks Funeral Ser-vices, 287-0403/04.