REV. MOTHER ELSA JOHN-WARNER, of Mc Shine Lands, Laventille passed away on Fri-day 21st July, 2017. Wife of the late Leo Warner. Mother of Carmen John (Min Min) Anthony (Sheppy), Abdul (Lukey), David and Asha. Grandmother of Destiny and eight others. Great Grand-mother of Jordan, Ashley and 4 others.

Sister of Preston, Eva and Jeno John. Sister-in-law of Nelwyn and Shirley John. Mother-in-law of Anasthia, Stacy and Marlon. Aunt of 18. Cousin of the Daniels and Johns . Step-mother of B everly, Maria, Debbie, Richard and Roy. Adopted Mother of Anthony Lampomp and Niketa Year-wood. Friend of Mother Mada Alexander and many others.

Funeral service at Clark and Battoo s Chapel, 11 Tragarete Road, Port of Spain at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday 27th July, 2017 thence to Western Cemetery. For enquiries, please call Clark and Battoo Funeral Home- 625- 1170. To send condolences, please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com