SUBASH PARIAG of San Fer-nando departed this life on Thursday 20th July, 2017 at the age of 63. He would be lovingly remembered as the former Husband of Sandra Hart. Father of Shandel, Shiv-onne, Shenissa and Sheanelle. Son of Dolly Pariag and Sharma Pariag (Deceased). Brother of Sita Gopaul, Satesh (Prakash) Pariag, S avindra (Bobboy) Pariag and Indira (Joy) Seu-radge. Relative of the Jagdis, Dan, Steve, Pastor Hart and Family and many other.

The funeral service for the late Subash Pariag will be held on Tuesday 25th July, 2017 at 2.00p.m at Revival Time Assembly, #1 St. Vincent Street, San Fernando, followed by an interment at Roodal Ceme-tery. Enquires can be made at Belgroves Funeral Home & Crematorium at 223-2178. To extend condolences to the family of Subash Pariag, please logon to www.bel-groves.com