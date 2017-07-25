TALMA, LUKE CHRISTOPHER passed away peacefully on Satur-day 22nd July, 2017. Son of Christopher (deceased) and Camille Talma. Grandson of the late Fred and Jenny Talma and Leo and Margarita Duprey. Broth-er of Jean-Marc, Matthew and Arrianne. Brother-in-law of R obyn.

Funeral service for the late Luke Christopher Talma takes place at The Trinidad & Tobago C ountry Club, L ong Circular Road, on Wednesday 25th July, 2017 at 10:00am, followed by private cremation. Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287- 0403/04