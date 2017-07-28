BELLAIRE, CARLTON died on Friday 14th July, 2017. Son of Theresa Bellaire (dec.). Family friend of the Smith and Crouch families. Friend of Joan and JoAnn (Boston,USA) and Joan Roach Solomon.

Funeral service a t9.00 am on Saturday 29thJuly, 2017 at Clark & Battoo'sChapel, 11 Tragarete Road POS thence to the Crematori-um, Long Circular Road, StJames. Cremation at11.00am. For enquiries; callC&B: 625-1170 To send condolences please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com