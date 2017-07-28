Government has purchased the controversial Buccoo Estate in Tobago, popularly known as No Man’s Land, for $174, 806,775 million.
CHAI HONG: FABIAN
Thursday, July 27, 2017
CHAI HONG: FABIAN A 51years of Albuquerque, New Mexico passed away on July 6th 2017 Son of Mervyn Chai Hong (deceased) and Angela Chai Hong Brother of Terry-Ann, Mervyn Jr, Colleen, Mark, Collette, Cassie and Cavelle Uncle of Tsai-Marie Ford and others Nephew of the Barkleys and Chai Hongs Funeral service on Monday 31st July, 2017 at 10:00 am from St. Charles R.C. Church, Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna Interment: Tunapuna Cemetery.
