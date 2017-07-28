CHARLES: GLORIA died on17th July 2017 at the P.O.S.G.H. Niece of LucyThompson (U.S.A.) Cousin of Clem, Elizabeth, Marina & Kathleen (all of U.S.A.) Niece-in-law of Granville Thomp-son. Friend of Bridget LumKong & others.

Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. on Friday 28th July 2017, from St. Ann's R.C. Church, St. Ann's, thenceto the St. Ann's Cemetery. Forf urther enquiries please contact C&B 625-1170. To send condolences, please visithttp://www.clarkandbattoo.com/.