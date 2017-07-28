KALLOO: PEARLE NEELAKHAN, age 95 years of Clarke Street, Tunapuna died on Tuesday 25th July, 2017 at the EWMSC. Wife of Earle Nicholas Kalloo Snr. (de-ceased). Mother of Margaret Rampersad (Reynold- deceased), Maureen Kalloo(David) Canada, Nicholas(Verona), Earle Jr. (deceased),Charles Kalloo (Louise) Cana-da, Kathleen Rajnauth(Richard) both deceased and Caroline Bally (Randolph - de-ceased) (Dan). G

randmotherof Alison, Darryl and Jeremy(Canada), Karen, Dominic(Rachel), Shelley, William (Simone), Nisshi (Gregory) and Nalini (Shiva), Peter, NicoleJane (UK). Great Grandmother of thirteen. Sister of Violet, Albertina (Tina), Edwin (Sonny, John, Fred - all deceased) and Rose.

Funeral service forthe late Pearle Kalloo takesplace at 9:30am at the Ara-malaya Presbyterian Church,Cochrane Street, Tunapunathence to the Tacarigua Cre-matorium, Orange GroveRoad, Tacarigua for crema-tion at 11:00am. Enquiries,Lees Funeral Directors, St.Augustine, 663-1010.