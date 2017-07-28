LIGORIO LOUISE nee Julien Died on July 10th 2017 in Venice Florida at the age of 90 years. Daughter of Lillian &Patrick Julien of Arouca. Sister of Edna, Inskip, Virginia(Maggie), Scipio, Cassim,Ken, Laura, Marie & Fanny (all deceased). Wife of Nereo Ligorio, mother of Leslie, Deborah, Francesca, Gina, Angeloand Michael. Grandmother of Johann, Ayesha, Natasha, Rachel, Sean and Sarah.Great grandmother of Ayannaand Max.

A memorial service for the late Louse Ligorio will be held at the chapel at Fatima College on Friday July28th 2017 at 5.00 pm