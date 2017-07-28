T&T is home to some of the most successful businessmen in the Caribbean.
RAMROOP MOLLY DULARIE
Published:
Thursday, July 27, 2017
RAMROOP MOLLY DULARIE of 1/2 Mile Mark Mausica Road ,Dabadie, died on Monday 24th July 2017 atage 72. She will be lovingly remembered as the wife of the late Clive Ramsaroop. Mother of Selwyn,Debbie & Suzy. Grandmother of Brandon, Ariel,Stephan, Aryan, Aidan & Ethan. Mother-in-law of Cathy & Roshan. Aunt of Anna, Melissa,Gaindee, Devi & Many others
Funeral of the late Molly Ramsaroop takes place on Saturday 29th July 2017 @ 1000am at the H.O.M& thence to the Caroni Cremation Site for cremation according to Hindu Rites
