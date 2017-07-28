WELLINGTON: JOCELYN departed this life on Wednesday 26th July, 2017 at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex at the age of 66. She was the; The wife of Josep hWellington. Mother of Joannand Joel Mother/Aunt of Nkese Parris Adopted Daughter of Shivita Mohan. Grand-mother of Jeremiah Daughter of Elma Parris and CecilGray (deceased) Sister of Emmanuel (Sully), Edwin andTrevor (Sheldon) Parris. Sister in law of Ingrid, Theresita,Gale, Iris, Juiliana, Clare,Carmelita.

Aunt of Lisa, Soliel, Marlon, Wayne, Affoyon, Myles. Niece of Virginia, Bernice Cousin of Errol, Tony, Jenny, Leon, Debbie, Judith, Wonder, Michelle, Mark and many others. Aunt-in-law ofJenny, Maxie, Russell, Curtis, Allison, Josanne, Akeisha and many others. Relative of the Parris, Keith, Marcus, Valley, Narcis families. Close friend of Maureen, Sandra, Laurel,Sham, Sieta, Jerry, Aubert,Ulric, Kelvin and many others.

The Funeral Service for thelate Jocelyn Wellington takes place on Saturday 29th July,2017 from 12: 00P.M. at Uganda Martys Roman CatholicChurch Longdenville, Chaguanas followed by an intermnet at Longdenville Public Cemetery. To offer condolences tothe family please go to www.-belgroves.comDeath