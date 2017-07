CARLOTA HALCYON JACOBS-TAYLOR, of Brooklyn, New York, formerly of #5 Tumpuna Court, Arima, departed this life on Saturday 4th March, 2017. Daughter of Lorna (USA) and Carlton Jacobs (deceased). Ex-wife of Gilbert Taylor. Mother of Danielle and Sheryse Taylor. Sister of Lorene, Curtis(Grenada), Ann Marie (UK),Electra (deceased) and Miriam. Sister-in-law of Angela(deceased), Nancy, Dennis, Dale, Withford, Hulton, Lynton, Michael, Lenore, Linda, Eastlyn and Merlene. Niece of Esla, Earl (deceased), Peterand Beverly.

Aunt of Andre, Heston, Whitney-Ann, Stefan(deceased), Dawn, Damian, Dwayne, Darren, Cleon, Pashan, Kenda, Afiya, Denean(UK) Shani and Mahli. Greataunt of Ishmael, Amaya, Stephanie, Shannia and Haley. Cousin of Aloma, Terry-Ann, Natalie (USA), Brian and Kenrick (deceased), Carrell, Carone, Carianne and manyothers. Dear friend of Ann Marie Danclair, Esther Brooks, Catherine Luces,Lewis Macintosh, Tamara Diaz and many others. Relative of the Jacobs, Taylor, Charles (UK), Aqui, Bledman,Johnson, John (UK), Richard-son (USA), Patrick, Plowdenand Richards (USA) Families.

Funeral service was held in Brooklyn, New York on Friday10th March, 2017. A memorial service will be held on August4th 2017, at 10:00 a.m., St.Marys Anglican Church, Cor. Eastern Main Road and Or-ange Grove Road, Tacarigua.RSVP: 868 759 9115.