CUMMINGS: JAMES DAVID(JIMMY) formerly of Christina Gardens, Arima, passed away peacefully in Diamond Vale, Diego Martin on Tuesday 25th July 2017 at age 80, former Employee of Trintoplan Consultants Ltd., CARIRI, Neal &Massy. Husband of the late Marzella Cummings. Son ofthe late James & Muriel Cummings. Brother of Carl (Cassy) Millington, Leslie (Bunks)Millington, Jacqueline Holford, Florence & Emile Cummings, Elizabeth Cummings-Stowe & Annette Richardson.

Brother-in-law of Margaret Millington, Roy Holford, Yvonne Cummings & Edwin Richardson. Uncle of Debra Thornhill, Janice Smith, Adrian & Anton Millington, Sue-Ann David, Koren Millington,Beverly-Ann Holford-Jack, Ian& Brian Holford, Charmian Romano, Eastlyn Achee, Garvin Cummings, LaVaughn Jones, Janelle Pan & Jonel Richardson. Cousin of Debra, Lincoln, Natalie & JoAnn Haynes, Melva Douglas, Hessel Modeste & others.

Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. on Monday 31st July 2017, from All Saints Anglican Church, Marli Street, Newtown, thence to the Woodbrook Cemetery, Mucurapo Road. For further enquiries please contact C&B625-1170. To send condolences, please visithttp://www.clarkandbattoo.com/.