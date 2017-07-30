Christopher Julien, the man who exposed himself to students at a primary school in San Fernando on two occasions, was sentenced to a total of 20 months with hard labour when he appeared in court...
You are here
ROGERS: VAUGHN
Published:
Saturday, July 29, 2017
ROGERS: VAUGHN formerly of Mission Village, Toco died on Sunday 23rd July 2017. Son of Mabel Rogers-Osouna & Wilfred Luke (decd). Brot-er of Albert, Edmund, Ignacia,Gloria, Murrel & Joy Rogers .Nephew of Millicent Mark(Millie). Uncle of many. Great-uncle of many. Good Friend of Octavia Trotman & many others.
Funeral Service at 2:00p.m. on Monday 31st July 2017, from Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Independence Square, P.O.S.,thence to the Tunapuna Cemetery. For further enquiries please contact C&B625-1170. To send condolences, please http://www.clarkandbattoo.-com/.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online