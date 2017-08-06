You are here

​CHECKLEY: ALFRED

Saturday, August 5, 2017

CHECKLEY: ALFRED Snr. Former principal of Basse Terre(Moruga) R.C, Penal R.C, San Fernando Boys R.C, Former School Supervisor died on 8thJuly, 2017 (U.S) Funeral took place on 11th July, 2017 (U.S) A memorial Service will be held on a date to be announced in Trinidad.

