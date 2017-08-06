​CHECKLEY: ALFRED

RIGHT CONCERNS, WRONG DIRECTION The call by three of this country’s largest labour groupings for its membership to boycott more than 120 businesses across the country is not just counterproductive but lacking in wisdom.

Latapy names U-15 squad for Concacaf This Country’s National under 15 Boys team will head off to Florida tomorrow to contest the 2017 Concacaf Under-15 Boys Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA from August 13th...

Guide for plus-sized bridal gown shopping Many more bridal designers now have plus sizes in their collections; some of the more mainstream ones are: Maggie Sottero, David’s Bridal, Morilee, Paloma Blanca, Wtoo and Allure.

STAYING TRUE TO THE COUP As a student of history, I tend to take note of dates that mark important events and hold minor observances for them.

From Alta to law school At age 27, barely able to spell more than his name, John Bascombe made the decision to go to Adult Literacy Tutors Association (Alta) classes.

WHY THE CHANGE? The recent announcement from President’s House, with the support of the Chief Justice, that the National Awards ceremony will be moved from Independence Day on August 31 to Republic Day on...

Arima Volunteer Network launched Arima Mayor Lisa Roxanne Morris-Julian says she is proud that this year there is an “almost all-female” march team for today’s military parade in Arima.

Tobago police probe drowning Tobago police are probing the circumstances surrounding a suspected drowning at Stone Haven Bay, Black Rock, on Friday.

Dad killed in front mini-mart At five and a half months pregnant, Yudee Seepersad now has to find the strength to move on after her boyfriend was killed near his business, just outside the family’s St Helena home.