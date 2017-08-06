The call by three of this country’s largest labour groupings for its membership to boycott more than 120 businesses across the country is not just counterproductive but lacking in wisdom.
Saturday, August 5, 2017
CHECKLEY: ALFRED Snr. Former principal of Basse Terre(Moruga) R.C, Penal R.C, San Fernando Boys R.C, Former School Supervisor died on 8thJuly, 2017 (U.S) Funeral took place on 11th July, 2017 (U.S) A memorial Service will be held on a date to be announced in Trinidad.
