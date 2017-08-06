BAZZEY: GARVIN of Coconut Drive, San Fernando passed away on Sunday July 30th, 2017 at the age of 74. Husband of Judith Son of Verona George (deceased) Step-son of Reuben George (deceased )Father of Neischa, Kerra and Colin Adopted Father of Andrew Alexander Brother of Leonie Baker-Carty, Radcliffe Baker (both deceased) and Evelyn Baker Brother-in-law of Terry and Reuben Lewis, Glenda Henry, Rita Frederick, Michael Wilson, Earlese Leacock (deceased), Linda Welcome (deceased), Garvin and Elton Lewis (deceased)

Uncle of Hazel, Gail, Junior, Lystra, Glen, Dianne and Brian Carty Nephew of Daisy Scipio, Hilary, Clifton, Ashton and Viola Bazzey, Lotilda Scott (all deceased) and Ethelda Bazzey-David Cousin of Eileen Dick, Dennis, Maureen, Helen, Maggie, Ursilla and Gregory Bazzey, Yvonne, Sylvia (both deceased), Rawle, Maye, Arn-im, Nigel, Janet, Alban Scott, Lynnette Payne, Ronald and Denise David, Elizabeth Bonair Relative of the Huggins, Creese and Harper families Friend of Kelvin Braithwaite, Winston Woodley, Leslie Cole, Steve and Yvette Drayton, Peter Griffith, Clifford Jeremy and many others

The funeral service of the late Garvin Bazzey will take place on Wednesday 9th August,2017 at 2:00pm at St Paul's Anglican Church, Harris Promenade, San Fernando followed by Cremation at 5:00pm at J. E. Guide Funeral Home & Crematorium Ltd.#120 Coffee Street, San Fernando. No flowers by request. A donation will be collected at the church. Enquires can bemade to J. E. Guide Funeral Home & Crematorium Ltd.,#120 Coffee Street, San Fernando (235-5049/652-4261 or657-5465). Condolences can be sent to guides funeral-home.com.