JONES: MALCOLM ANTHONY
Published:
Saturday, August 5, 2017
JONES: MALCOLM ANTHONY of 1B Mc Lelland Street, St. Joseph Village, San Fernando passed away on Friday 4th August, 2017 at the Augustus Long Hospital Petrotrin, Pointe-a-Pierre. Husband of Brenda Jones Father of Fay Blackburne, Michael Jones (deceased), Marlon Jones, Mark Jonesand Matthew Jones
Funeral Arrangements would be published in a subsequent announcement. Enquires can bemade to J. E. Guide Funeral Home & Crematorium Ltd.,#120 Coffee Street, San Fernando (235-5049/652-4261 or657-5465). Condolences canbe sent to guidesfuneral-home.com.
