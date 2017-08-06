MAXIMAY NIKOLAI MARC: Ph.D. student at Johns Hopkins University died on July 22, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. He was the son of Steve and Arlene Amann-Maximay, grandson of the late Rupert and Cynthia Amann, the late Marjorie and Carlton Philipand Arthur Maxime. Nephew of Bert and Linda Tongs, Alvin and Colleen DeGannes, Veronica Kalloo, Mona, Jeffrey, Joycelyn, Judy, Gemma and many others; Cousin of Tasha, Gemma, Ken, Jean,Clive, Marina, Tahira, Kairi, Arlene, Christine, Gabriella and many others; friend to many, at home and abroad.

A memorial service for the late Nikolai Maximay will take place at Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church, Bushe Street, Curepe on Monday 7th August, from 9.30 a.m.