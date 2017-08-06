You are here

ROBERTS, ELTON KENRICK

Published: 
Saturday, August 5, 2017

ROBERTS, ELTON KENRICK better known as Joeboy from #16 Quarry, East Dry River, Port of Spain. Funeral service 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday 8th August, 2017at Holy Rosary R.C. Church , Port ofSpain thence to the Woodbrook Cemetery. For enquiries, please call Clark and Battoo Funeral Home- 625-1170. To send condolences,please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com

