ROBERTS, ELTON KENRICK
Published:
Saturday, August 5, 2017
ROBERTS, ELTON KENRICK better known as Joeboy from #16 Quarry, East Dry River, Port of Spain. Funeral service 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday 8th August, 2017at Holy Rosary R.C. Church , Port ofSpain thence to the Woodbrook Cemetery. For enquiries, please call Clark and Battoo Funeral Home- 625-1170. To send condolences,please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com
