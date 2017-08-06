ROBERTS, ELTON KENRICK

Four T&T athletes move on to semis First on the track at the London Olympic Stadium in England was bronze medallist in the London Olympics 400 metres, Lalonde Gordon who was second in his heat and advanced with a season’s best 45....

PRESIDENTIAL WHIM The President of the Republic of T&T, while elected by the electoral college of Parliament, in reality is appointed by the Government of the day as it has the majority of seats in both Houses...

$9M paid out for Bret damage so far While the damage from Tropical Storm Bret is still racking up a bill, approximately $9 million dollars in grants have already been paid by Government to assist citizens in the aftermath of the...

Celebrating the 'Godfather of rapso' It was a night of reminiscing, nostalgia and knowledge sharing as people gathered at the Big Black Box on Murray Street on July 30 to celebrate the life of musician and cultural activist Lancelot...

It’s a private affair For what purpose is Government ordering a probe of a private entity such as Dalco Capital Management and is this a witch hunt to persecute people regarding the CL Financial issue?

Maracas landslide cleared The strategy by the Ministry of Works, regional corporations and first responder agencies to locate heavy earth moving equipment on ground zero in Maracas has paid off with faster response time to...

Workers want relief The Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) is demanding to meet with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley within the next two weeks.