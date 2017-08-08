JONES: MALCOLM A., CMG of 1B Mc Lelland Street, St.Joseph Village, San Fernando passed away on Friday 4th August, 2017 at the Augustus Long Hospital Petrotrin, Pointe-a-Pierre. Husband of Brenda Jones Son of the late Theresa Jones Father of Fay Blackburne, Marlon Jones, Dr. Mark Jones, Matthew Jones and the late Michael Jones Brother of Theophilus and Pearl Braithwaite and others Father-in-law of Frederick Blackburne, Natalia and Judy-Ann Jones Son-in-law ofthe late George and Beryl Browne Brother-in-law of Alison Wong, Carol Mendoza, Martin Browne, the late Steve and Blanche Browne Grandfather of Maeghan, Marcus and Michael Jones Uncle of many Relative of the Henry and Hem-Lee families

The funeral service for the late MALCOLMA. JONES, CMG will take place on Thursday 10th August, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Pro Cathedral Our Lady of Perpetual Help R. C. Church, Harris Promenade, San Fernando followed by a Private Cremation. No flowers by request. Parking is available at St. Joseph Convent and Presentation College. Shuttle service provided at Presentation College to and from the church between 12:45 p.m. 2:00 p.m. Return trips will commence after the mass. Enquires can be made to J. E.Guide Funeral Home & Cre-matorium Ltd., #120 CoffeeStreet, San Fernando (235-5049/652-4261 or 657-5465).Condolences can be sent to guidesfuneralhome.com.