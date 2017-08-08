PEMBERTON MARY ALICE born 25th January 1914 to Tinu Leopold Assam and Cissin Damiana Estrada-Joseph died peacefully on August 5th 2017. Sister of thirteen brothers and sisters (all deceased). Wife of Kenneth Christopher Pemberton (deceased), (son of the late Rev.Canon James Pemberton). Mother of Gerard (Kathryn), Ian, Peter (deceased), Michael(Roshnee). Grandmother of Monty (Adonia), Cecile, Tiffany (Malcolm), Rhiannon, Stephanie, Eli (Angeli) and Christopher (Olivia) and Dylan. Great-grandmother of seven. Aunt of Nola Thomas, Pamela Laurie, Angela Valdez, Gloria, Rita, Boyie and others of the Pierre family, the St Lawrence family and many others. Beloved friend of the Monteil, Niamath, Jaggassar, Ramdeen, Richards, Gunness and, Talma families. God-mother and adopted mother of many including Dr Morgan Basanta.

Funeral service will be on Friday August 11 that 10.00 am at Chaguanas RC Church thence to Lapeyrouse Cemetery, Phillip Street, Port of Spain. A Collection will be taken for Chaguanas R.C Church and the Retired Nurses Group. For enquiries, call C&B 625-1170 or visit clarkandbattoo.com