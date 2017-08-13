ALLEYNE: Terrence of 8 Cravat St, Trincity died on Sunday 6th August, 2017. He was the son of Albert and Yvonne Alleyne. He was the father of Danielle, Nakita, Sowande, Aaron, Afi, Shania, Jafari, Al Janee and Zion Alleyne also the grandfather of Christian, Garvin and Zoe. He was the brother of Anthony, Morris,Trevor, Tracy, Dr.Tricia Al-leyne and Tammy. Uncle of many. Relative of the Grants, Inniss and Fredericks. Friend of many and loved by many.

The funeral of the late Terrence Alleyne takes place on Monday 14th August, 2017 at 3pm at the Church of the Latter Day Saints of Olton Trace and the Priority Bus Route Arima. Interment Tunapuna Cemetery. Enquiries can bemade at De Four's Funeral Services- 684-8357