ATTERSON, MEYGAN Loretta. Daughter of Cyril & Ella Quash (dec.). Wife of Charles Patterson (dec.). Mother of Michael & Dave. Grandmother of Christian, Jean Charles &Shane. Mother-in-law of Allison & Lou Anna. Sister of Phyllis & Irma (both dec.), Jean Seignoret & Geral Quash. Sister-in-law of Earl, Pamela & Courtney. Aunt of Frances, & Peter Seignoret, Stephane, Nikolai, Jean-YvesQuash, Denise, Gerald & Lisa Thomas, Roger Patterson, Don& Rhonda Dalrymple. Relatives of the Pattersons, Pierres, Pitcherys & St Louis families.

The funeral of the late Meygan Patterson will take place at 10.30am on Tuesday 15th August, 2017 at St Finbar’s R.C. Church, Four Roads, Diego Martinthence to the Lapeyrouse cemetery.For enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170 To send condolencesplease visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com