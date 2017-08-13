EVELYN, Ruth Aileen née Butcher died peacefully in the Lord at the Lodge Nursing Home- Tuesday 8th August, 2017-age 91yrs. She was the daughter of Thomas and Iris Butcher (both dec.) of St.Lucia. Sister of Leome Martin, Leida (dec.), Leonard (dec.), Winnifred, Lindberg and Myrle Butcher. Widow of Kenneth Murray- Evelyn (dec.). Sister-in-law of Vera Butcher. Auntof 11, including Roger and Wayne Butcher.

Funeral service of late Ruth Aileen Evelyn takes place- 12.00 noon-Monday 14th August, 2017-All Saints Anglican Church,Marli Street- thence to the Lapeyrouse Cemetery, Phillip Street. Enquiries; call C&B:625-1170. To send condolences please visitwww.clarkandbattoo.com