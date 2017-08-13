KIRTON, MAURICE WILFRED, Retired Hospital Supplies Officer of #126 Eighth Street, Barataria passed away onSaturday 5th August, 2017 atthe Port-of-Spain General Hospital. He was the son of the late Elton and Daisy Kirton. Husband of Charlotte Taitt-Kirton. Father of Mauricia Kirton-Campbell and Roxanne Kirton. Father-in-law of Ajamo Verne Campbell. Grand-father of TyriqueCampbell. Brother-in-law of 9(1 deceased). Cousin of the Timothys, Malcolms and others. Friend of many.

The funeral service of the late Maurice Wilfred Kirton takes placeTuesday 15th August, 2017 atthe Trinity Cathedral Church, Hart Street, Port-of-Spain at 9:00 a.m thence to the Woodbrook/Mucurapo Cemetery. For enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170 To send condolences please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com