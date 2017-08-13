SEATON, Olga died 5th August,2017 at her residence #5 Stewart Lane, Belle Eau Road, Belmont. Wife of the late Edwin Seaton. Daughter of the late Josephine Weston. Mother of Edgar (Kenrick), Daniel, Bernice (Webster), Dennis, Althea Isom (USA), Everald, Norris, Yvette (USA), Antoinette (Clarke), Stephen (Canada). Adopted Mother ofClayton Belle and Eugene Francis. Grandmother of 27. Great Grandmother of 26. Great Great Grandmother of 2. Cousin of Joyce Hall, Berinatta Tim Kee and many others. Relative of Weston, Waldron, Bernard, Huggins, Coopers, Ayers and Myers. Friend of many.

Funeral at 9 am Monday 14th August, 2017 at St.Francis R. C. Church, Belmont Circular Road, Belmont thence to lthe Mucurapo Cemetery. TO SEND CONDOLENCES PLEASE VISIT www.clarkandbattoo.com For enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170