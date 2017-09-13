Government's winding up petition for CL Financial (CLF) has been postponed due to issues with legal representation for a group of the company's shareholders, who are opposed to the move.
CREED-HARRY: BERNADINE
CREED-HARRY: BERNADINE age 65, of St. Clair Gardens,Trincity died on Sunday 10thSeptember, 2017. Daughter ofthe late Kelvyn and MablePierre. Wife of Kenneth.Mother of Kendine, Tisha,Richard and Shastri. Sister ofKelvyn and June. Aunt ofAynsley, Kern, and Nigel. Sis-ter in law of Jean, Joycelyn,Ronald, Yvonne (deceased)and Merle (deceased). Rela-tive of the Pierre, Young,Arthur, Creed-Harry, Creed,Harry and Berahzer families.Friend of many. Funeral ser-vice for the late BernadineCreed-Harry takes place at2:30 pm on Saturday 16thSeptember, 2017 at Our Ladyof Lourdes RC Church, East-ern Main Road, Tacariguathence to the Tacarigua Cre-matorium, Orange GroveRoad Tacarigua for cremationat 5:00pm. Enquiries, Lee'sFuneral Directors, 663-1010.
