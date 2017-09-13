LOOS-VILLAFANA, VISIAMARIA

Pan-Caribbean broadcasting and disaster coverage It was particularly irksome to witness ill-informed statements concerning a perceived paucity/absence of indigenous reportage on the events leading to, and during, the onslaught of Hurricane Irma...

Nursing students protest non-payment of stipend The Ministry of Education is being urged to pay almost 500 nursing students who have not been receiving their monthly stipend of $800, for more than a year.

Sammy cameo in vain as World XI lose opener LAHORE, Pakistan—Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy blasted a late cameo but it proved in vain as the World XI went down to Pakistan in the opening Twenty20 International of the Independence...

Wallace, McCollin boost ‘Calypso Girls’ for CNC Reinforced by professional players Samantha Wallace and Kalifa McCollin, the national netball team will look to gain respect in its hunt for the title in a depleted Caribbean Senior Netball...

5 Tofu Dishes Even Meat Eaters Will Love Tofu has a bad reputation for being high in protein but low on flavor. Sometimes it’s soggy, mushy, and bland.

Offer true benchmark handicaps AR The Arima Race Club indicated in July/August that it would be introducing “modified” benchmark handicaps during the month of September.

Govt preps public for Budget today Government will start preparing the public for the 2018 Budget from today with a pre-Budget forum by the Planning Ministry.

Hurricanes and illnesses It’s an established fact that hurricanes named after women are more dangerous than hurricanes with male names.

Hate to say it, but I told you so There is no solace in saying I told you so, especially when Trinidad and Tobago continues along a path towards further economic decline.