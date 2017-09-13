It was particularly irksome to witness ill-informed statements concerning a perceived paucity/absence of indigenous reportage on the events leading to, and during, the onslaught of Hurricane Irma...
LOOS-VILLAFANA, VISIAMARIA
LOOS-VILLAFANA, VISIAMARIA Co-Founder of LouisC. Villafana and CompanyLimited passed peacefully athome on Wednesday 6thSeptember, 2017 at the age of96. Daughter of the late Euse-bio and Mercelita Loos. Wifeof the late Louis Carl Vil-lafana. Mother of Renny (de-ceased) and Raymundo.Mother-in-law of Ann-MarieVillafana (née de Gannes).Grandmother of Nabila andGiancarlo. Sister of the lateAlcira, Camilio, Elsio, Juanand Lucia. Relative of theLoos (Curaçao/Netherlands),Palm, de Windt, Rafaela (all ofCuraçao), Lumsden (Canada)and Padmore families. Funer-al service for the late VisiaLoos-Villafana takes place atThe Church of the Assump-tion, Long Circular Road onFriday 15th September, 2017at 10:00 am thence to the St.James Crematorium. Funeralentrusted to C&B. For en-quiries, please contact Chan-cellor Walks Funeral Services,287-0403/04.
