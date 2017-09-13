Women who live in the Assaraff Road, Charlieville, Chaguanas area plan to arm themselves in order to ensure their safety.
RAHAMUT: MADGE KATH-LEEN SHEILA A.K.A. MARGIE
RAHAMUT: MADGE KATH-LEEN SHEILA A.K.A. MARGIE of #26-30 HubsonStreet, San Fernando passedaway on September 8th, 2017at the age of 92. She was theSister of Molly, Carol, Patrickthe late Kenneth and Leslie.Sister in law of Anne,Dhropatee the late Oswaldand Sheila. Aunt of Michael,Tereselle, Patrina, Lauriana,Kevin, Alan, Ricardo, KennethJr., Kitty, Sharon, Anthony,Tara, Leslie Jr., Tammy andCurtis. Friend of many. Thefuneral service of the lateMADGE KATHLEEN SHEILARAHAMUT a.k.a. Margiewill take place on Thursday14th September 2017 at 11:00a.m. at the St. Joseph RomanCatholic Church, TorrenceStreet, Mon Repos followedby Cremation at 2:00 p.m. atJ.E. Guide Funeral Home andCrematorium Ltd, #120 CoffeeStreet, San Fernando. NoFlower by request. However,a donation will be collected atChurch for the St Vincent DePaul Home for the Age. En-quires can be made to J.E.Guide Funeral Home & Cre-matorium Ltd. #120 CoffeeStreet, San Fernando (235-5049/ 652-4261 or 657-5465).Condolences can be sent toguidesfuneralhome.com.
