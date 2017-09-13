You are here

Home

RODRIGUEZ SR. ANNEMARIE

Published: 
Wednesday, September 13, 2017

RODRIGUEZ SR. ANNEMARIE of the Congregation ofthe Sisters of St. Joseph ofCluny, died peacefully on 8thSeptember, 2017. She wasthe daughter of Louie and Ce-celia Rodriguez (both dec)and sister of Father Neil andSister Glenda Rodriguez (bothdec). Relative of the Ro-driguezs, the Jemmotts andthe Nyrans. The funeral Ser-vice of the late, Sr. AnneMarie Rodriguez takes placeon Thursday 14th September2017 at 9.00 a.m at the St.Joseph's Convent Chapel,Abercromby Street, Port ofSpain, thence to the Lapey-rouse Cemetery, PhillipStreet, Port of Spain. For en-quiries; call C&B: 625-1170.To send condolences pleasevisit our websitewww.clarkandbattoo.com

Deathnotices
Previous Article
SPRINGER, STEPHANIE
Next Article
TAYLOR DR. Ewart H. U.