Wednesday, September 13, 2017
SPRINGER, STEPHANIE bet-ter known as Miss Ena died6th September, 2017. Wife ofthe late Rolly Springer. Moth-er of Janice, Sharon andCharmaine. Grandmother ofDennis Victor. Sister of Ruthand Eric. Grandmother-in-lawof Allison Victor. Sister-in-lawof Herman, Arthur, Althea,Cynthia, (all deceased) Merleand Glenda. Mother-in-law ofLennox. Relative of the Dop-wells. Spiritual Daughter ofBishop Ruby Hunte. Funeralat 10:00 am Thursday 14thSeptember, 2017 at Clark andBattoo Chapel. 11 TragareteRoad, Port of Spain thence tothe Tunapuna Cemetery. TOSEND CONDOLENCESPLEASE VISIT www.clarkand-battoo.com. For enquiries;call C&B: 625-1170
