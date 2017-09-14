LOOS-VILLAFANA, VISIAMARIA

Parking dispute leads to shooting of cop A dispute over a parking space led to a police constable being shot in on Tuesday night while she and her husband made their way home.

Ramdin is still the best keeper in the region - Part I The 2017 Hero CPL Tournament has come and gone and the Trinbago Knight Riders have captured the trophy for the second time in five years. Congratulations to Dwayne Bravo and his men!

All about ‘Me’ and Frankie! Thesme will be the mount of Frankie Dettori in a six-runner £40000 Scarborough Stakes over five furlongs of ‘good to soft’ Doncaster today, why?

Haleema leaves for surgery in India From rejection by the Children’s Life Fund Authority to being rescued by kind-hearted citizens, five-year-old Haleema Mohammed was on her way to India yesterday with the hope of securing a...

Taking another look While controversy swirls regarding the current challenges being faced with the seabridge between Trinidad and Tobago, it must be noted that the issues regarding reliability and adequacy of service...

Reading — A big part of the workplace In 2009, Cape student Chiara Lucie-Smith conducted a survey to determine what effects employees with poor literacy skills have on the workplace in Port of Spain.

Nursing students protest non-payment of stipend The Ministry of Education is being urged to pay almost 500 nursing students who have not been receiving their monthly stipend of $800, for more than a year.

Embrace the Era of Avocado More than half of the food the average Trinbagonian eats is imported. This should come as no surprise since our twin isle’s annual food import bill is approximately $6 billion.