NESBITT: MICHAEL
NESBITT: MICHAEL, The fam-ily of MICHAEL NESBITT re-quest the honour of yourpresence at a special ceremo-ny as we Celebrate his Life.The Ceremony takes place atthe Arouca Revival Taberna-cle, Ford Street via WaterlooRoad, Arouca on Friday 15thSeptember 2017 at 10:00 am,followed by an interment atOrange Grove Memorial Gar-dens # 10 Orange GroveRoad, Trincity. At the ceremo-ny, you will have an opportu-nity to share your fondestmemories of Michael.Michael will be lovingly re-membered as the: Son of:Ulric Nesbitt & Esther Nesbitt{both dec} Brother of: Os-mond Nesbitt, Earl Nesbitt{dec.} & Brian Nesbitt {dec.}Uncle of: Kevan Quammie,Keron Young & Kevan Victor,Tshaka, Nattie & CandiceCousin of:Sylvia & Franklyn(both dec) Ambrose, Cynthia,Kurt, Ephraim, Kathleen,Cheryl, Margaret, Mark, Nigel,Shirma, Debra, Keith Gilkes,Boyer & David Friend to: DaveDedier, Carlisle Maitland &too many others to mention.To offer condolences to thefamily please go to www.bel-groves.com
