ARNOLD, IRA (age 94), for-merly Davidson, retiredschool teacher of BossierreLane, Belmont died onSeptember 13, 2017. She wasthe widow of John Arnold(deceased). Mother of Kennyand Pete. Daughter of Mal-colm and Rachel Davidson(deceased). Mother-in-law ofLisa and Andrea. Sister ofWinnifred, Erica and Noel, to-gether with Inez, Etheline andPhilmore (deceased). Aunt ofCalliston (deceased), Audric,Victor (deceased), Margot,Keith, Orson (deceased),Macaulay (deceased), Jaque-line, Claire, Anton, Danny, Pa-tricia (deceased), Arlene, Jes-sica, Nolene, Junior (de-ceased), Rhona, Keithlyn,Ann-Marie, Colin and others.Grandmother of Kevon, Ken-nisha and Amanda. Greatgrandmother of Kingsley andLeonard. Great Aunt of Jasonand many others. Great, greatAunt of Safiya and Ethan. Rel-ative of the Gordon, David-son, Arnold and Elder familiesof Tobago. Special friend ofMaria Banfield and many oth-ers. Mentor, counsellor, advi-sor, inspiration and motivatorto generations.

The funeral ofthe late Ira Arnold will be heldon Friday September 22, 2017at the Tranquility MethodistChurch, Victoria Avenue at11:00 a.m. Interment: Satur-day September 23, 2017 at10:30 a.m. Mucurapo Ceme-tery.