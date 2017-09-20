CLARKE, Ms.MARLENE of Roystonia, Couva, formerly ofBelmont Valley Road, Bel-mont, departed this life onSeptember 13th, 2017.Motherof Geddes, Selwyn (Apostle),Sean, Mario & Tricia. Motherin-law of Rosemarie, Helen,Theresa & Euphemia. Sisterof Gladys & Norva Clarke, aswell as 4 brothers. Grand-mother of 12. Great grand-mother of 3. Special friend ofMary Austin-Moore and oth-ers. Special Mother to Mem-bers of Covenant Family Wor-ship Centre International.

Funeral on Thursday 21stSeptember 2017 at10:00am,Covenant FamilyWorship Centre International,Corner Bagatelle Road andSaddle Road, San Juan andthence to the Chaguanas Pub-lic Cemetery, St Thomas Vill-lage, Chaguanas For furtherenquiries, contact Clark andBattoo, Chaguanas @ 665-5266,