JONES-BROWN, IRMA
Published:
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
JONES-BROWN, IRMA diedon 11th September, 2017.Mother of Lauancine VeronicaJones-Gumbs, Margaret Der-rick, Selwyn Jones, PatriciaHenry (dec.) & Donna Sebro.Sister of Bernice Forde. Moth-er-in-law of Lloyd Sebro,Alvin Derrick, Carolyn Jones,Walter Gumbs & Lloyd Henry(both dec.).
Funeral service at3.00pm on Thursday 21stSeptember, 2017 at StCrispins Anglican Church, Al-bertha Street, POS. PrivateCremation. For enquiries; callC&B: 625-1170 To send con-dolences please visit our web-site www.clarkandbattoo.com
