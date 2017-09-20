Michael Durity and Raphael Govia sank a pair of goals each to help Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) clinch the Men’s Open title in the National Indoor Hockey Championships on Sunday at the...
You are here
MAYERS, JOAN
Published:
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
MAYERS, JOAN late of Cas-cade will be buried on Thurs-day, September 21st. 2017 at3.00pm at the WestburyCemetery, Bridgetown, Bar-bados. Joan was the belovedwife of Frank (deceased),mother of Richard (Heather),Helen (Glenn Petrie), Andrew(Rosemary), Ann and Wendy.Grandmother of five.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online