MAYERS, JOAN

QPCC, Magnolias seal titles Michael Durity and Raphael Govia sank a pair of goals each to help Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) clinch the Men’s Open title in the National Indoor Hockey Championships on Sunday at the...

UWI installs new Chancellor UWI alumnus President Anthony Carmona and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley were among guests when Robert Bermudez was installed as the sixth Chancellor of the University of the West Indies last...

Disasters and the regional response There are at least two often mocked and reviled institutions that come to the fore each time Caribbean societies face the annual challenges of our geography.

Get on the ‘Little Pony’ and ‘Dream’ Ruysch, blinkered for the first time, attempts to make it fifth time lucky in a Novice Stakes over an extended seven furlongs of soft Beverley today when Humberside folk will get excellent value...

Kenya’s Rotich, Chebwoge dominate Ventures 5k run For his outstanding performance at the annual Ventures Credit Union 5k, Kenneth Rotich collected the Desmond E Baxter Challenge Trophy after dominating the race in humid conditions.

Stars, Club Sando in top-of-table duel North East Stars will be keen to end a three-match league winless streak and solidify its hold on top spot when they meet Club Sando in a top-of-table T&T Pro League match at the Ato Boldon...

Johnson/Persad second but successful James Betts and Robert Cadiz’s car number was one and that’s where they finished this past weekend at the T&T Rally Club’s fifth race day for the year.

Campbell, Cariah named in strong side to face Sri Lankans Selectors have named a strong 13-man West Indies A to face Sri Lanka A in the first two four-day “Tests” of the three-match series set to bowl off in Jamaica next month.

JSC rules against fake oil hearing There will be no hearings of the fake oil scandal at state-owned Petrotrin involving A&V Oil and Gas by Parliament’s Joint Select Committee on State Enterprises.