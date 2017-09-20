You are here

Home

MAYERS, JOAN

Published: 
Wednesday, September 20, 2017

MAYERS, JOAN late of Cas-cade will be buried on Thurs-day, September 21st. 2017 at3.00pm at the WestburyCemetery, Bridgetown, Bar-bados. Joan was the belovedwife of Frank (deceased),mother of Richard (Heather),Helen (Glenn Petrie), Andrew(Rosemary), Ann and Wendy.Grandmother of five.

Deathnotices
Previous Article
CLARKE, Ms.MARLENE
Next Article
ARNOLD, IRA