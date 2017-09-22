Many commentators compare us with the likes of Singapore, Taiwan with respect to our economic development and invariably our failure to develop is placed on the ineffectiveness of our governance...
You are here
GOPIECHAND: VISHNU
GOPIECHAND: VISHNU(Supa) of 227 Arquat Village,Penal. Television repair tech-nician of Duncan Village, SanFernando Departed this lifeon Monday, 18th September,2017. He was the husband ofPamela, father of Niclos, Alliyah and Keri. Grandfatherof Zaniyah. Father-in-law ofMacy, brother of Raj, Sandraand Radha. Uncle of Shania,Aaron, Paige, Tramaine andmany others, friend of many.
Funeral service for the lateVishnu Gopiechand (Supa)will take place at 3:00pm onSaturday 23rd September,2017 from the house ofmourning to St. Dominic R.C.Church, Oliverie Drive, Penaland thence to the BelgrovesCrematoriam for cremation.The body shall repose at thehouse of mourning from1:00pm. Enquires can bemade at Boodoo's FuyneralHome Penal. Tel: 647-7527
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online